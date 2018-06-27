AP source: Cavs to make qualifying offer to Rodney Hood

FILE - In this April 3, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Rodney Hood (1) drives against Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Cleveland. A person familiar with the decision says the Cavaliers will extend a $3.4 million qualifying offer to restricted free agent forward Rodney Hood. The team plans to make the offer ahead of Friday’s, June 29 midnight deadline, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is not discussing publicly discussing its plans ahead of free agency starting. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo