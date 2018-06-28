Capitals re-sign Smith-Pelly, agree to terms with Kempny

FILE - In this June 7, 2018, file photo, Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly, left, celebrates his goal, in front of center Chandler Stephenson during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, in Las Vegas. The Capitals have re-signed playoff hero Devante Smith-Pelly to a $1 million, 1-year contract. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the deal Thursday, June 28, 2018, less than 72 hours after not tendering a qualifying offer to the restricted free agent forward. John Locher, File AP Photo