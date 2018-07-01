Rebuilding Red Wings sign Vanek, Bernier and re-sign Green

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2017, file photo, Detroit Red Wings left wing Thomas Vanek (62) skates against the New York Islanders during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit. A person with direct knowledge of discussions tells The Associated Press that veteran forward Thomas Vanek is expected to sign with the Detroit Red Wings once the NHL's free agency period opens. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Sunday, July 1, 2018, because talks are still ongoing, and teams are not allowed to announce deals until the signing period opens at noon. Vanek is a 13-year NHL veteran and will return to Detroit, where he spent a portion of the 2016-17 season. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo