AP source: Suns, Ariza agree to 1-year, $15 million contract

FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (1) lays the ball up as Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) defends during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, in Salt Lake City. A person with knowledge of the situation says forward Trevor Ariza has agreed to a one-year, $15 million contract with the Phoenix Suns. The person asked to remain anonymous because the agreement cannot be officially announced during the free agent moratorium. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo