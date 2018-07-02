Sweden inspired by heavyweights' fall at the World Cup

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018 file photo Sweden head coach Janne Andersson, center, reacts during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Day by day, the heavyweights of international football are dropping out of the World Cup. And it's giving countries like Sweden reason to dream. Eduardo Verdugo, File AP Photo