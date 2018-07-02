The Latest: McGee taking his 2 rings to join LeBron in LA

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2015, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, right, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James hug before the start of an NBA basketball game, in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Lakers have a new superstar — L.A.-Bron. The four-time NBA MVP announced Sunday night, July 1, 2018, that he has agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers. "Welcome to the family (at)KingJames," Bryant said on Twitter . "(hash)lakers4life (hash)striveforgreatness." The Orange County Register via AP, FIle Paul Rodriguez