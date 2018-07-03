The Latest: Alex Ovechkin bringing Stanley Cup to World Cup

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 file photo Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup trophy during the NHL hockey team's Stanley Cup victory celebration, at the National Mall in Washington. Alex Ovechkin is bringing the Stanley Cup to the World Cup. Fresh off winning the NHL title, the Washington Capitals forward is taking the trophy to Moscow on Saturday, where it will be exhibited at a "fan fest" public viewing site ahead of Russia's quarterfinal game against Croatia. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo