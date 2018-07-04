Real Madrid denies offer to sign Mbappe from PSG

FILE - In this Saturday, June 30, 2018 file photo, France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during their round of 16 match against Argentina, at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia. Kylian Mbappe and Thierry Henry are seemingly linked by destiny. While Henry is France's leading scorer with 51 goals and among the greatest forwards of the modern era, the 19-year-old Mbappe is the new French sensation tipped to become perhaps even the world's best. David Vincent, file AP Photo