Inter signs Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez from Racing

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, Lautaro Martinez of Argentina's Racing celebrates after scoring against Brazil's Cruzeiro during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Buenos Aires. Inter Milan has signed Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez from Racing, it was announced on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. The Serie A club paid a reported 22 million euros ($25.7 million) for Martinez, with the player penning a five-year contract. Pablo Aharonian, file AP Photo