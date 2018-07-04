Cavs sign top pick Collin Sexton to rookie contract

FILE - In this June 22, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers first round draft selection, Collin Sexton, listens to a question during a news conference at the Cavaliers training facility in Independence, Ohio. The Cavaliers signed guard Collin Sexton to a rookie contract. Financial terms were not immediately available. Cleveland made the announcement on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, a holiday treat for the team’s fans still grappling with their emotions after superstar LeBron James announced he’s leaving the Cavs for the second time to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.’ The Cavs selected Sexton with the No. 8 overall pick in last month’s NBA draft. Phil Long AP Photo