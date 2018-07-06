Ode to Evel: Pastrana hopes to clear Ceasars Palace fountain

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017, file photo, Nitro Circus ringleader and stunt professional Travis Pastrana celebrates after he performed the first motorcycle backflip over the River Thames with a 75-foot wide gap between two floating barges, in London. Fifty years after Evel Knievel so famously wiped out trying to jump the fountain at Caesar's Palace, action sports wild man Travis Pastrana will try to nail the stunt Sunday night, July 8, 2018, in the finale of a triple-header tribute to the late daredevil. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo