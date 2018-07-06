Report: Mickelson says $10M match with Woods in the works

FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods shake hands after the first round of the Players Championship golf tournament, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Golf.com is reporting that Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are contemplating a $10 million winner-take-all exhibition match. The report says Mickelson was hopeful the match would have taken place on July 3 in Las Vegas, except that negotiations with a television network and corporate support could not be worked out in time. Mickelson says they are working on a different date.Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, declined to comment on the report. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo