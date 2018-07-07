Museum seeking items for Northern Pass 'opposition' archives

A New Hampshire museum is looking to collect Northern Pass-related hats, T-shirts, videos, and other items to educate future generations about grassroots opposition to the energy project.
The Caledonian Record reports the Sugar Hill Historical Museum wants the items for its "Northern Pass Opposition Archives." Project opponent Susan Schibanoff, of Easton, thought of the archives as she researched Easton's 1970s battle against the ultimately defeated proposal for a four-lane highway through Franconia Notch and said she found little on it.
In May, the state's Site Evaluation Committee upheld an earlier decision to deny Eversource's transmission line project over concerns that it would hurt tourism and businesses.
Eversource has said the utility plans to keep working with stakeholders to present a project that receives New Hampshire's approval.
Comments