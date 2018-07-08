Maine bear hunt to get started in a few weeks

Maine's bears are roaming the forest looking for food, but soon the arrival of doughnuts will make the effort a little more dangerous.
Maine hunters are allowed to start laying bait for bears later this month, starting on July 28. Bait is typically sugary human food like doughnuts. The season for hunting bears with bait then stretches from Aug. 27 to Sept. 22.
The state uses the bear hunt to try to control the spread of the bear population. There have been dozens of complaints of nuisance bears this year, and such complaints are typical of Maine springs and summers.
The bear hunt continues until Nov. 24 after the baiting season is over. However, the majority of bears that are harvested are shot over bait.
