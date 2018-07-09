US striker Wood joins Hannover on loan from Hamburger SV

FILE - In this Saturday, April 28, 2018 file photo, Hamburg's Bobby Wood celebrates after scoring during their German Bundesliga soccer match against VfL Wolfsburg in Wolfsburg, Germany. United States striker Bobby Wood has moved to Bundesliga side Hannover from relegated Hamburger SV. Hannover says on Monday, July 9 the 25-year-old Wood is joining on loan for one year, with the option to then make the switch permanent. Michael Sohn, file AP Photo