Marc-Andre Fleury inks 3-year extension with Knights

FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects the puck wide of the net during the first period of an NHL game against the Winnipeg Jets, during the Western Conference Finals in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Vegas Golden Knights have agreed to terms with three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on a three-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $7 million. The extension announced Friday, July 13, 2018, would keep him with Vegas through the 2021-22 season, creating the possibility that the 33-year-old Fleury could end his career with the Golden Knights. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Trevor Hagan AP