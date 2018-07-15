LEADING OFF: Cards move on from Matheny, skidding Braves

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny tips his cap to the fans following the team’s victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in St. Louis. The Cardinals have fired Matheny during his seventh season with the team hovering around .500. The Cardinals announced Matheny’s firing after an 8-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night, July 14, 2018, a defeat that dropped St. Louis to 47-46 and seven games back of the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) Jeff Roberson AP