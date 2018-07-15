Column: At World Cup final, Mbappe, just 19, joins Pele

France’s Antoine Griezmann, points to two stars on his jersey indicating two world cup wins, as he celebrates with Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe after the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. France won the final 4-2. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Matthias Schrader AP