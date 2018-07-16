Free agency turning into bargain hunting for NBA clubs

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) shoots a free throw in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn. Cousins will be ready to play at some point this season. And when he is, the two-time defending NBA champions will be waiting. Adding a fifth All-Star to their already glitzy lineup, the Golden State Warriors have come to terms with Cousins on a one-year, $5.3 million deal _ not the biggest money move on Day 2 of the NBA Free Agency period, but the most intriguing. Brandon Dill, file AP Photo