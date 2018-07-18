Saban returns to SEC Media Days still on top of league

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team onto the field before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia in Atlanta. Saban should feel right at home at the College Football Hall of Fame, the facility hosting part of this week’s SEC media days. The Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta is only a short walk from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where six months ago Saban’s Alabama team beat Georgia for his sixth national championship. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) David Goldman AP