Knox feels like gold with spot in Open, pairing with Tiger

FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, Russell Knox hits onto the seventh green during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament, in Palm Harbor, Fla. Getting into the British Open was a reward in itself for Russell Knox. And then it got better. The R&A put Knox in the same group with Tiger Woods and Hideki Matsuyama for the opening two rounds of the British Open. “A man on form playing with his idol,” Knox said Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Mike Carlson, File AP Photo