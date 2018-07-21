EXCHANGE: A family has deep roots in baseball and softball

In this July 1, 2018 photoTodd Sippel of the Beecher Muskies prepares to water Sippel Memorial Field in-between games of a doubleheader with the Westmont Red Sox in Beecher, Ill. Sippel, who had a procedure to repair atrial fibrillation in the offseason, is playing in his 30th season with the Muskies. (Mason Schweizer/The Daily Journal via AP) Mason Schweizer AP