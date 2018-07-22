Cort Nielsen wins Stage 15, Thomas keeps Tour lead on Froome

Denmark’s Magnus Cort Nielsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Spain’s Jon Izaguirre Insausti, second right, and Netherlands’ Bauke Mollema, right, to win the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 181.5 kilometers (112.8 miles) with start in Millau and finish in Carcassonne, France, France, Sunday July 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Peter Dejong AP