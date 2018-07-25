Handful of quarterbacks under pressure to produce quickly

FILE - At left, in a May 30, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes during a practice at the team’s NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif. At right, in a June 14, 2018, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston passes during an NFL football minicamp, in Tampa, Fla. Not every quarterback has the same grip on a starting job as Tom Brady, and a sloppy start can lead to a spot on the bench with a promising rookie making the leash shorter. A handful of quarterbacks head into training camp under pressure to produce. (AP Photo/File) AP