Triple Crown winner Justify retired from racing

FILE - In this June 9, 2018, file photo, Justify (1), with jockey Mike Smith up, crosses the finish line to win the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race and the Triple Crown in Elmont, N.Y. The undefeated Triple Crown winner has been retired from racing because of fluid in his left front ankle, trainer Bob Baffert and Justify’s owners announced Wednesday, July 25, 2018. They cited caution over the horse’s ankle making it impossible to tell if he’d be able to race by the fall. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File Peter Morgan AP