Rangers’ Hamels struggling at time he could be trade target

FILE - In this June 7, 2018, file photo, Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels walks back to the dugout after the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, in Arlington, Texas. Less than a week before the non-waiver trade deadline, the veteran lefty is in what he calls the worst stretch of his career. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File) Jeffrey McWhorter AP