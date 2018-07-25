Andre Ethier retiring after 12-year career with Dodgers

FILE - In this June 5, 2015, fie photo, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Andre Ethier waits to take batting practice for the team’s baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Los Angeles. Ethier, a two-time All-Star during a 12-year career with the Dodgers, is retiring from baseball, The Dodgers, the only team Ethier played for, announced Wednesday, July 25, 2018, they will honor him with a retirement ceremony before their Aug. 3 game against Houston. The ceremony will include tributes from teammates. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Mark J. Terrill AP