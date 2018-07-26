Blackmon’s homer in 9th gives Rockies 3-2 win over Astros

Houston Astros third baseman J.D. Davis ends up over the dugout railing after catching a pop foul off the bat of Colorado Rockies’ Nolan Arenado during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Denver. With the bases loaded, Colorado Rockies’ Raimel Tapia scored the tying run. The Rockies won 3-2. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski AP