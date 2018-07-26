Nibali to have surgery on broken back

In this Thursday July 19, 2018, image, Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali climbs towards Alpe d’Huez after crashing during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.5 kilometers (109 miles) with start in Bourg-Saint-Maurice Les Arcs and Alpe d’Huez, France, Thursday July 19, 2018. Nibali crashed into a police motorbike and later withdrew from the race. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Peter Dejong AP