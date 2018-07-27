WNBA All-Stars, gathered in Minnesota, proud of bigger brand

FILE - In this June 14, 2013, file photo, Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi (3) gets a high-five from teammate Penny Taylor in the closing moments of a 97-81 win over the Los Angeles Sparks in a WNBA basketball game in Phoenix. Many of the league’s top players, who will be playing in the All-Star Game this weekend in Minnesota, have come out over the past few years. WNBA players’ sexual orientation was rarely discussed in public when the league first started, but now is becoming a more important part of the league. Taurasi married former teammate Penny Taylor in 2017. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) Ross D. Franklin AP