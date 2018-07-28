Redskins 1st-rounder Payne out 2-3 weeks with ankle injury

FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins defensive lineman Daron Payne (95) walks to the field at the start of the Redskins NFL football training camp in Richmond, Va. Payne is expected to miss two to three weeks with an ankle injury. Washington coach Jay Gruden says the defensive lineman got stepped on during practice Friday, July 27, 2018, and will be in a walking boot for about a week. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Steve Helber AP