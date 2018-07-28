Bills’ Shaq Lawson acknowledges this is ‘make or break year’

This is a 2018 photo of Shaq Lawson of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. This image reflects the Buffalo Bills active roster as of Tuesday, May 8, 2018 when this image was taken. Lawson is acutely aware his days in Buffalo might be numbered if he doesn’t start producing. After two largely inconsistent and injury-shortened seasons, Lawson is the first to say he’s not come close to meeting the expectations that came after the Bills selected him in the first round of the 2016 draft. (AP Photo) AP