Some items found after theft from Nebraska coach’s home

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Nebraska NCAA college football head coach Scott Frost listens to a question during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb. Frost has had an estimated $165,000 in memorabilia taken from his home in Lincoln over the weekend. Lincoln police Capt. Jeri Roeder said two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes and a gaming console are missing. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) Nati Harnik AP