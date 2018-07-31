Family, friends mourning 3 killed in crash

Family and friends are mourning three people killed in a New Hampshire car crash that may have gone unnoticed for nearly 18 hours.
The car, off a road and hidden by dense vegetation, was spotted by someone walking along Route 88 in Hampton Falls at 11 a.m. Sunday. But police believe the crash may have happened as early as 6:30 p.m. the previous night. The driver, 21-year-old Jacob Raymond, of Exeter, was killed, along with two passengers: 18-year-old Sarah Frost, of Exeter, and 22-year-old Stephen Hansen, of Seabrook. Nineteen-year-old Daniel Petruzzelli, of Manchester, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries; his condition is unknown.
Ashley Cote tells the Portsmouth Herald she was Hansen's girlfriend of five years. They had two children and she's expecting a third.
She's planning to leave a cross at the crash scene.
