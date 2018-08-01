AP Interview: Molinari credits Alred for rise to glory

FILE - In this July 22, 2018 file photo Francesco Molinari of Italy holds the trophy after winning the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland. When Molinari met elite performance coach Dave Alred at the start of 2016, the Italian golfer was ranked 78th in the world. Fast forward two years and Molinari is now ranked sixth and has won three of his past six tournaments, including last month’s British Open. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Jon Super AP