Ohio St’s Day the latest interim coach tapped amid trouble

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2016, file photo, Baylor acting coach Jim Grobe watches from the sideline during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against SMU in Waco, Texas. Grobe, a former Wake Forest coach, came out of retirement to lead Baylor after Art Briles was fired following a sexual abuse scandal at the school. Grobe led the team to a 6-6 regular-season finish and a spot in the Cactus Bowl. The Bears defeated favored Boise State 31-12 to give the Bears a winning season. Grobe steadfastly said he had no interest in returning for another year and he headed back into retirement. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) LM Otero AP