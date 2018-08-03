Semenya wins 400 meters at African championships

FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, South Africa’s Caster Semenya celebrates after she won the woman’s 1,500 meter during the Qatar Diamond League in Doha, Qatar. Semenya won the 400 meters at the African championships on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, and said she still plans to compete in middle-distance races at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics despite new IAAF rules starting in November that could prevent her running in her favored events. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, file) Kamran Jebreili AP