Kansas freshman football player hospitalized after injury

University of Kansas officials say freshman offensive lineman Jacobi Lott is in stable condition after suffering an injury during football practice.
Lott, a nephew of Hall of Fame defensive back Ronnie Lott, was injured Wednesday. The school has not released information on the nature of his injury.
An ambulance was called to the practice fields and Lott was taken to a hospital after being stabilized.
The school said had no information on a timetable for Lott's recovery or if he would be available to play in the future.
Lott, from Amarillo, Texas, chose the Jayhawks after also getting an offer from Texas. His father, Charlie, played football at Texas Tech.
