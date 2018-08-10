Maui ethics board warns against accepting tournament gifts

The Maui ethics board is advising county employees and elected officials to not accept swag or tickets from college basketball tournament officials, warning the gifts could be seen as intent to influence or reward in the performance of their official duties.
The Maui News reports the Maui County Board of Ethics approved an advisory opinion Wednesday ahead of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational basketball tournament scheduled for late November.
Tournament officials for years have given tickets and swag, such as shirts and hats, to county department heads, the mayor and council members. The tickets have valued in the thousands of dollars.
In a letter to the ethics board, tournament director David Gough said the gift offerings were not "aimed to influence or reward any elected official."
