Complaint: New Mexico violated law in vote to cut sports

FILE - In tis Dec. 7, 2013, file photo, New Mexico midfielder Ben McKendry, left, battles for the ball with Washington’s Michael Harris the NCAA men’s soccer tournament at Husky Soccer Stadium in Seattle. The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office says a decision to cut four sports at the University of New Mexico violated the state’s open meetings law and could be invalid. The regents voted unanimously July 19 to eliminate men’s soccer, men’s and women’s skiing and women’s beach volleyball and to cut diving from the women’s swimming and diving program and dramatically reduce the men’s track and field roster. (Lindsey Wasson/The Seattle Times via AP, File) Lindsey Wasson AP