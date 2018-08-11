Mushing legend pushes driving career into high gear

FILE - In this March 15, 2009 file photo, defending Iditarod champion Lance Mackey drives his team as he arrives first into the Unalakleet, Alaska checkpoint on the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Although Mackey has established himself as one of the most triumphant mushers in sled dog racing, the Fairbanks resident also has been getting behind the wheel of race cars in recent years. (AP Photo/Al Grillo,File) Al Grillo AP