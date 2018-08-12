Arizona Diamondbacks’ Paul Goldschmidt runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Goldschmidt homers twice as Diamondbacks beat Reds 9-2

The Associated Press

August 12, 2018 04:16 PM

CINCINNATI

Paul Goldschmidt hit two of Arizona's five homers, and the Diamondbacks avoided a sweep by pounding the Cincinnati Reds 9-2 on Sunday.

Daniel Descalso, Eduardo Escobar and David Peralta also connected for Arizona, and Zack Godley pitched 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball. Goldschmidt finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Peralta also drove in three runs.

Godley (13-6) snapped a tie with Zack Greinke for the team lead in wins. The right-hander allowed six hits, struck out six and walked one while improving to 5-0 with a 3.09 ERA over his last six road starts.

