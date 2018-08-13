Lynx star Lindsay Whalen says she’ll retire at end of season

File-This July 3, 2018, file photo shows Minnesota Lynx’s Lindsay Whalen being defended by Indiana Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Minneapolis. Whalen says she’ll retire at the end of the season. Whalen has been balancing a new job as coach of the Minnesota Gophers with playing point for the Lynx. Her retirement will end a 15-year career that includes four championships with the Lynx, where the former Gopher star returned in 2010 after beginning her WNBA career in Connecticut. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP, File) Jerry Holt AP