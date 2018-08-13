Dodgers’ Jansen expects early return, then offseason surgery

FILE - In this Friday, July 27, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) works against the Atlanta Braves during a baseball game in Atlanta. Out since Thursday, Aug. 9, with an irregular heartbeat, Jansen expects to have a second heart surgery in the offseason but is confident he’ll be able to come off the disabled list within the next few weeks. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) John Amis AP