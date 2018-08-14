LEADING OFF: Cano back from suspension, Acuna on HR streak

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, Robinson Cano smiles on the field during his first rehab start with the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash. Cano is set to return from his 80-game suspension for violating baseball’s drug agreement when Seattle plays at Oakland. The All-Star second baseman has been out since May 15, though he’s been playing in the minor leagues for the past week. (Joshua Bessex/The News Tribune via AP, File) Joshua Bessex AP