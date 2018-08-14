US Olympian Katie Ledecky gives swim tips to Tokyo students

U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky, right, teaches Japanese elementary and junior high school students at an event in Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. The 21-year-old American, fresh off a five-medal performance at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, answered questions about her career and training routine before jumping into the pool with more than 100 star-struck Japanese elementary and junior high school students to give them tips. (AP Photo/Nicola Shannon) Nicola Shannon AP