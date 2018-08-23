Notable findings from investigation of Ohio St’s Urban Meyer

Ohio State University President Michael Drake offers words to football coach Urban Meyer, who leaves the stage following a news conference in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Ohio State suspended Meyer on Wednesday for three games for mishandling domestic violence accusations, punishing one of the sport’s most prominent leaders for keeping an assistant on staff for several years after the coach’s wife accused him of abuse. Athletic director Gene Smith was suspended from Aug. 31 through Sept. 16. Paul Vernon AP Photo