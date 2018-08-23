Cavaliers tight end Evan Butts poised for big final season

FILE - In this Saturday Oct. 22, 2016, file photo, Virginia tight end Evan Butts (46) celebrates a touchdown catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game between North Carolina and Virginia at Scott stadium in Charlottesville, Va. Butts, a senior tight end, caught 32 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns last season, some as the second or third option on a play. That makes him the No. 2 returning receiver among tight ends in the Atlantic Coast Conference Steve Helber AP Photo