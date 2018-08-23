AP Top 25 Podcast: On Urban Meyer and missed opportunities

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2012, file photo, Ohio State NCAA college football head coach Urban Meyer leads the team in singing Carmen Ohio after beating Miami of Ohio 56-10, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State suspended coach Urban Meyer for three games on Wednesday night, Aug. 22, 2018, for mishandling repeated professional and behavioral problems of an assistant coach, with investigators finding Meyer protected his protege for years through domestic violence allegations, a drug problem and poor job performance. The superstar coach’s treatment of his now-fired assistant was also clouded by his abiding devotion to the legacy of former Ohio State coach Earle Bruce, the grandfather of former wide receivers coach Zach Smith and an early coaching mentor for Meyer. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo