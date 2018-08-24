A look at this year’s Westside Seminoles football team

It's the second week of high school football games for Georgia teams and most Alabama teams begin their regular season games this week. In Columbus, Hardaway faces Kendrick Thursday night at Kinnett Stadium. Here's a quick preview of the schedule.
A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium seats 15,000 people and through the years has hosted thousands of sporting events, including the Auburn-Georgia football games from 1916-1958. Here are a few photos from the Ledger-Enquirer's archives of the stadium.
The 2018 high school football season kicks off this week for many area teams. Here's a quick look at some of the pairings, game times, locations, how we’re getting high school football scores this year, and how you can help.
Columbus' 24-year-old South Commons softball complex is showing the wear and tear of age, and the Columbus Sports Council is now pitching the need to improve the facility to continue attracting events and the dollars they bring to the community.
A bride in New Orleans, Louisiana, pulled off a wedding day surprise her Alabama Crimson Tide-supporting groom won’t forget after she filled their wedding cake with Louisiana State University (LSU) inspired filling.
Hunter Katich recently won the top spot on the podium in Freestyle Kayaking at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado. He sharpens his skills on the Chattahoochee Whitewater Course, a quick fifteen minute drive from his Columbus, Georgia home.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explains the process of how coaches project players weights. Smart explained it is not an exact science and used former NC State linebacker Bradley Chubb to illustrate that.
The Georgia Bulldog Club hosted a stop by the University of Georgia Coaches Caravan in Columbus Monday afternoon. Kirby Smart, head football coach, and Tom Crean, men's basketball coach, visited with and answered questions from fans and the media.