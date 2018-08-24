A look at this year’s Westside Seminoles football team

Westside head coach Sheddrick "Spoon" Risper and receiver Scooter Risper discuss the expectations for the Seminoles' 2018 season.
Are you ready for some high school football?

The 2018 high school football season kicks off this week for many area teams. Here's a quick look at some of the pairings, game times, locations, how we’re getting high school football scores this year, and how you can help.

Local kayaker wins top spot at GoPro Mountain Games

Hunter Katich recently won the top spot on the podium in Freestyle Kayaking at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado. He sharpens his skills on the Chattahoochee Whitewater Course, a quick fifteen minute drive from his Columbus, Georgia home.